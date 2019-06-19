ROOSEVELT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Woodbury Fire has grown to over 65,000 acres Friday morning as mandatory evacuations are underway for the town of Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake.
A temporary shelter has been set up for community members and small pets at Lee Kornegay School at 4735 S. Ragus Road in Miami, AZ.
Thursday afternoon's evacuation affects about 250 homes east of metro Phoenix.
Authorities say about 200 people have been evacuated.
Before leaving their homes, people are encouraged to close all of their windows and doors. Officials also say to close all blinds or curtains.
"I hope I never have to go through this again," said Marlene Rutledge, who is staying at the shelter. "Ash was falling all over the vehicle."
The homes are within a 12-mile radius of Roosevelt Lake, a popular recreation area.
A county spokesman says the wildfire is within seven miles of the homes.
"The only thing that can do that is the good lord up there, it's in his hands, nothing else I can do," Rutledge said.
Livestock are being sheltered at the Gila County Fairgrounds. For those who are unable to evacuate their livestock, they are being asked to paint phone numbers on animals before turning them lose. That will allow for future identification.
The founder of the Reevis Mountain School also had to evacuate.
"To have Forest Service say, 'okay today's the day we gotta go,' and I was too busy working to really prepare myself for leaving," said the founder, Peter Bigfoot.
Bigfoot says he's lived in the area for 39 years. Reevis Mountain School teaches people how to survive in the wilderness.
"We're hoping that the ranch house will still be there when we get back, so we put a lot of our things there because that seemed like the most likely place to be there when we get back but the little out buildings that we have, we're not so sure," Bigfoot said.
Fire officials say there is a sprinkler system and water pumps in place to protect the school. They are also protecting structures at Top-of-the-World.
As of 5:30 a.m. on Friday, the Woodbury Fire has burned 65,903 acres and was 42% contained.
A community meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 21, at 6 p.m. at Miami High School Auditorium in Miami.
The Woodbury Fire Incident Management Team said the fire is poised to move east out of the Superstition Wilderness and low humidity, high temperatures and increased winds are expected over the next few days. Those conditions could make containment especially difficult.
CLOSURES DUE TO FIRE
• Roosevelt Lake Marina
• Canyon Lake
• SR 88 is closed from milepost 213 at Tortilla Flat to SR 188 at Roosevelt.
• SR 188 is closed from SR 88 just west of Roosevelt at milepost 244 to SR 288.
The Tonto Basin Forest Service informed us that highway closures are imminent due to the approaching Woodbury Fire. To ensure the safety of our members and employees, we have decided to close the Marina through 6/21 or until containment. Website: https://t.co/SyjN5F1sCv pic.twitter.com/EYgNe1KBDt— RooseveltLakeMarina (@RooseveltLake) June 19, 2019
