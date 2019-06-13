SUPERIOR, AZ (AP) — The human-caused Woodbury Fire burning near Superior has now grown to 25,893 acres.
As of Friday night, the fire was zero percent contained.
Hundreds of firefighters are battling the flames, which are being fanned by strong winds and high temperatures. On Friday, a reported 607 people were involved in fighting the fire.
Aerial resources assisted firefighters by strategically dropping retardant and limiting the fire spread.
The Woodbury Fire started June 8. It has been scorching grass and brush in the rugged terrain of the Tonto National Forest in east-central Arizona, about 11 miles northeast of Gold Canyon.
Fire managers said their goal was to “box in the fire” and push it away from nearby communities.
So far, there are currently no threats to the communities of Queen Valley Estates, Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch, Superior, and Apache Junction.
