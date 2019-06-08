PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials with the Tonto National Forest say a new fire has started east of the Valley in the Superstition Mountains.
The Woodbury Fire was reported Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. and officials with Tonto National Forest were dispatched to check the area.
The fire burned an unknown amount of desert landscape near the Peralta Trailhead in the Superstitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.