SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews in Surprise are battling a brush fire that's burning in the west side of their city.
Surprise Fire Battalion Chief Julie Moore says the fire was reported along Sun Valley Parkway near milepost 131.
There are about 50 firefighters working to put out the fire. Moore says the blaze is being driven by the wind. So fire, flames have burned more than an acre. The fire is still growing, but Moore says crews are starting to get the upper hand.
Battled a brush fire in December, not a normal call this time of year, but always prepared. Firefighters were able to get a good stop even with the wind.— Surprise Fire (@SurpriseFD) December 27, 2020
