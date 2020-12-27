  • Surprise Fire Department

Fire crews from Surprise worked to put out a brush fire along Sun Valley Parkway Sunday afternoon burning near mile post 131.

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews in Surprise are battling a brush fire that's burning in the west side of their city.

Surprise Fire Battalion Chief Julie Moore says the fire was reported along Sun Valley Parkway near milepost 131. 

Sun Valley Parkway

Fire crews worked to put out a brush fire that started along Sun Valley Parkway in Surprise Sunday afternoon.

There are about 50 firefighters working to put out the fire. Moore says the blaze is being driven by the wind. So fire, flames have burned more than an acre. The fire is still growing, but Moore says crews are starting to get the upper hand.

Arizona's Family will update this story as information comes into the newsroom.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you