PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of wildfires in Arizona have burned more than 400-thousand acres so far this year, including the Bush Fire in the Tonto National Forest.

"This fire is very different from the Woodbury fire last year," said Amy Burnett, a spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Game and Fish. Fast-moving and intense flames are causing wildlife to flee.

"We have black bears, deer, javelinas, bighorn sheep, some elk, desert tortoise, and amphibians and reptiles that live in this area," said Burnett.

The larger animals can make a run for it, but the smaller animals cannot, and may get trapped.

Arizona Game and Fish is most concerned about the desert tortoise, the Mexican spotted owl, and northern goshawk, as all of these species have critical habitats in the Bush Fire area.

"We will know the ramifications when we go and do an assessment after the fire is fully contained," said Burnett. State officials are also monitoring the seven water catchments they have in the area for wildlife.

"Two of them we know are safe, and actually we have photos of them they are not damaged and full of water," said Burnett. With wildlife looking for new homes, they may have to travel through your neighborhood.

"Stay a far distance away and just let them be, don't feed them or give them water. They just need to move through and find their new habitat," said Burnett.

There is one bright spot in all of this devastation.

"The vegetation that grows back after the wildfire is actually more nutritious for wildlife than the older growth," said Burnett.