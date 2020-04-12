PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are bracing for another bad wildfire season in Arizona. This year is expected to be a repeat of 2019 when 1,800 wildfires burned more than 600 square miles.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management's Tiffany Davila said the wet weather we had in winter and spring is to blame. Vegetation is overgrown, and Davila is urging people to clear up brush near their homes and create a defensible space.

"We're always pushing the message of defensible space. We have a lot more time to work on it, and now's the time to work on your property," said Davila.

Coronavirus expected to impact wildfire prep in Arizona Police officers, firefighters and EMTs They are all operating differently because of coronavirus. And the same goes for crews preparing for wildfire season in Arizona.

Davila said she's seen waist-high grass in central Arizona. Towns like Wickenburg and Wittman, are expected to get hit the hardest during wildfire season.

"That's the potential. That's the fire hazard. Once the weather starts to heat up, and the grass dries up it starts kindling," said Davila.

She said there are several ways a wildfire can get ignited. A major issue comes from the road. "People that are dragging chains, people not making sure the chains are secure -- those chains spark and start a fire. We've also had blowouts start fires," said Davila.

Now, Davila wants you to be careful as firefighters prepare for another bad wildfire season. "We're asking for everyone to take precautions and stay extra vigilant," she said.