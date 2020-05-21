BAGDAD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuations for the Bagdad area due to a wildfire.
Deputies said they were told about the fire around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. The wildfire, now called the Park Fire, is burning in the neighborhood of Lindahl, Navaho and east Park drives. About 55 acres have been scorched.
Per @YavapaiSheriff - this is the evacuation area due to #ParkFire in #Bagdad. Fire is estimated at 20-40 acres. #AZForestry has launched heavy aircraft to assist crews on the ground. #AZFire @yavapaicounty pic.twitter.com/Lw59S3KX7a— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 22, 2020
YCSO sent out a Code Red "Go" message to people who live in the area and about 150 homes were evacuated. The Sheriff's Office is helping those affected to get out. There is a shelter at Bagdad High School for those that need it.
Fire crews are working on the ground to put out the fire and officials said there was a successful air tanker drop. Fire crews believe the fire activity should decrease after sunset. About 75 firefighters are assigned to the blaze.
UPDATE to #ParkFire - 55 acres, 150 homes evacuated. Per #AZForestry IC, tanker drop successful & fire should lay down after sunset - decreasing fire activity. Roughly 75 fire personnel assigned #Bagdad #YavapaiCounty #AZFire— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 22, 2020
There's no word yet on what caused the fire. An investigation is underway. Bagdad is about 90 minutes west of Prescott.