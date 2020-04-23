PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Wildfire danger is expected to be high this year, following a wet winter. On Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey said he sat down with Arizona safety and fire officials to discuss this year’s wildfire outlook.

During a news conference at the DPS Aviation Unit Hangar at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Ducey said there are a number of things Arizonans can do to reduce the dangers of wildfires:

Ducey says spring is a great season for yard work, but a single spark from a lawnmower can start a fire. He says, please make sure your lawn equipment is in good working order. Make sure your trailer chains don't drag on the ground. "Any spark can start a fire," he said. Campers should always make sure matches and cigarettes are completely out.

Ducey also reminded the public that it's illegal to fly a drone anywhere near a wildfire.

Scottsdale

Scottsdale fire officials also issued a warning that "a repeat of last year’s fire season should be expected for summer 2020." The green desert can serve as fuel for a brush fire as temperatures rise and humidity drops – especially in the northern part of Scottsdale where there is the McDowell Sonoran Preserve and plenty of natural area open spaces.

Wildfire season in Arizona this year is expected to be as bad as 2019 This year is expected to be a repeat of 2019 when 1,800 wildfires burned more than 600 square miles.

Fire officials in Scottsdale offered these suggestions to minimize risks and protect property from wildfires.

Create a 30-foot defensible safety zone around individual homes and properties by removing flash fuels, thinning overgrown vegetation in these defensible space areas, and removing dry and dead vegetation around the home.

Manage the vegetation fuel load by initially focusing on and removing invasive plants, especially around permanent residential structures.

from the desert floor and remove overgrown branches from the roof and patio areas of the home. Address and remove the accumulation of dead branches or leaves, especially near structures.

Do not keep flammable items or allow excessive foliage to collect underneath wooden decks and other combustible overhangs.

Keep eaves, gutters and roofs clear of leaves and combustible debris.

Keep a garden hose connected to exterior hose bibs and available for use.

grills, improper disposal of smoking materials and fireworks. If you believe you see a wildfire incident, call 911 immediately while the fire is still small and before you take action yourself.

Get more wildland safety tips at the Scottsdale Fire Department website at www.scottsdaleaz.gov. If you are a Scottsdale resident, you can schedule a free wildland safety inspection by calling SFD at 480-312-FIRE (3473).

FLAGSTAFF

The City of Flagstaff Thursday announced new "Stage 2" fire restrictions for the season starting Friday, April 24 at 5 p.m., in an effort to reduce the potential for unintentional human-caused wildfires and to lower the impacts of emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campfires to be banned in all 6 Arizona national forests Reducing the number of wildfires frees up fire crews, first responders and other medical resources. It also reduces firefighter exposure to COVID-19.

Stage 2 includes all the restrictions of Stage 1 and adds the following:

• Charcoal grills are prohibited throughout the city, including all city parks and private residences.

• No smoking at all city parks and along the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS).

• Portable propane fire-ring type devices are prohibited in city parks, but all other gas grills and portable gas stoves that have an on/off switch are still allowed in city parks and private campgrounds.

Stage One restrictions include the following:

• No permits are issued for open burning within the city.

• Use of charcoal barbecue grills is prohibited at Thorpe Park, McMillan Mesa Park, McPherson Park, Buffalo Park, Observatory Mesa, Picture Canyon Natural Area and private campgrounds.

• No smoking at Thorpe Park, McMillan Mesa Park, McPherson Park, Buffalo Park, Disc Golf Courses, Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS), Observatory Mesa or Picture Canyon Natural Area.

• Open fire pits and open flame devices (such as chimeneas) are prohibited (even those with a spark arrestor screen) within city limits.

• The sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks within the City is prohibited.

The Flagstaff Police Department is expanding its patrol efforts in and around the community.