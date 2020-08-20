NEAR GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are keeping an eye on a wildfire that is burning in the Superstition Mountains.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Superstition Fire is burning north of the Peralta Trailhead, which is northeast of Gold Canyon. It's burning light grass and brush but firefighters can't access it on the ground because of the rugged terrain. However, crews are patrolling the area to make sure it doesn't spread. The fire is not a threat to any buildings or homes. The glow from the fire can be seen from nearby communities thanks to the passing thunderstorms. Firefighters say the wet weather is helping them out and they'll get a better idea of how much of the mountains have burned on Friday morning. It's unclear what caused the fire.