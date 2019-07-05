SPRINGERVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As of Saturday, according to Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest officials, the Whiting Knoll Fire in eastern Arizona's White Mountains is at 2,280 acres.
The lightning caused fire reported on June 30 is at 50% containment.
All main roads in the area of U.S. 60 near the town of Vernon, where Whiting Knoll Fire burns, have reopened. Those visiting the area should stay aware of fire crews when driving.
Fire crews are monitoring the fire and beginning mop-up at the fire perimeter.
Crews actively worked over July 4th on the Whiting Knoll Fire by setting back fires, said Deputy Public Affairs Officer George Garnett with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
Garnett said the fire reached Forest Roads 117 and 65, where fire crews formed a fire line joining the Apache County Road 3123 fire line.
Due to the heavy holiday traffic and active fire in direct proximity, fire managers and Apache County officials closed these roads for firefighter and public safety.
Apache County Road 3123 closed from Apache County Road 1326 to FR117. FR117 closed from Apache County Road 1326 to the junction with FR65. FR65 closed entirely, said Garnett.
Power outages were reported early Thursday to customers in the Greens Peak area as the fire entered a large pocket of heavy fuels where a Navopache powerline runs.
Navopache electric Cooperative successfully accessed the tripped powerline, made repairs and restored power by mid-day on Saturday.
