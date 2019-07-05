SPRINGERVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials with Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest say as of Friday the Whiting Knoll Fire, burning in the White Mountains in Eastern Arizona, has grown to 1,625 acres.
The lightning caused fire reported on June 30 is only 5% contained.
Burning in an area south U.S. 60 near the town of Vernon, officials say smoke may be heavy at times along U.S. 60 between mileposts 370 and 379.
Crews actively worked over the 4th of July on the Whiting Knoll Fire east of Vernon setting back fires, said Deputy Public Affairs Officer George Garnett, with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
Garnett says the fire has reached Forest Roads 117 and 65 where fire crews have formed a fire line joining the Apache County Road 3123 fire line.
Due to the heavy holiday traffic and active fire in direct proximity, fire managers and Apache County officials have closed these roads for firefighter and public safety.
Apache County Road 3123 is closed from Apache County Road 1326 to FR117. FR117 is closed from Apache County Road 1326 to the junction with FR65. FR65 is closed in its entirety, said Garnett.
Power outages were reported early Thursday to customers in the Greens Peak area as the fire entered a large pocket of heavy fuels where a Navopache power line runs.
Currently, the level of impact to the line is unknown and there is no estimate on when power will be restored to affected customers.
Monsoon moisture is expected bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to the area Friday which would aid in firefighting efforts, said Garnett.
