FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire burning east of Fort McDowell Casino forced closures along SR-87 and Bush Highway until crews were able to gain control.
According to Tonto National Forest officials, the Goldfield Fire has burned 1,970 acres and is moving northeast, away from communities. The fire is 50% contained with forward progress stopped as of Tuesday evening.
Officials say the fire was started by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of SR-87 in the area of Goldfield Ranch.
*SR 87 CLOSURE, please share* SR 87 northbound is CLOSED at Shea Boulevard because of a brush fire near N. Goldfield Ave. at milepost 196. #phxtraffic #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/gPNPPaUgs3— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 10, 2020
One northbound lane of SR-87 (Beeline Highway) was blocked at Shea Boulevard as multiple agencies worked to contain the brush fire. Both northbound lanes of SR-87 were reopened late Tuesday afternoon. Bush Highway was closed in both directions between SR-87 and Butcher Jones Road after the fire jumped the highway at Butcher Jones, but was later reopened at 9 p.m.
#GoldfieldFire est. at 700 acres. Bush Highway is closed in both directions. Fire jumped Bush Hwy at Butcher Jones. Evacs to Saguaro Lake, Butcher Jones Rec & parts of Goldfield Ranch Estates. A 2nd VLAT, 4 more SEATs & 3 add’l helos ordered. #AZFire #AZForestry @TontoForest pic.twitter.com/L13gXVY2VZ— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) August 11, 2020
Saguaro Lake, Butcher Jones, and parts of Goldfield Ranch Estates were evacuated late Monday night.
Additional resources have been called in by the state to assist fire suppression efforts. Currently, four crews, 7 engines, and multiple air resources are fighting the blaze.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as they become available.