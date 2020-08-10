FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new brush fire burning east of Fort McDowell Casino has forced closures along SR-87 Monday afternoon.
According to AZ State Forestry, the Goldfield Fire has burned 50 acres and is moving north/northeast through dry fuels. Officials say the fire was started by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of SR-87 in the area of Goldfield Ranch.
*SR 87 CLOSURE, please share* SR 87 northbound is CLOSED at Shea Boulevard because of a brush fire near N. Goldfield Ave. at milepost 196. #phxtraffic #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/gPNPPaUgs3— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 10, 2020
One northbound lane of SR-87 (Beeline Highway) will remain blocked at Shea Boulevard while multiple agencies respond to contain the brush fire. Currently, southbound lanes are not affected.
There is no word on containment of the fire. Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as they become available.