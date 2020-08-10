Goldfield Fire
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new brush fire burning east of Fort McDowell Casino has forced closures along SR-87 and Bush Highway Monday evening. 

According to AZ State Forestry, the Goldfield Fire has burned 700 acres and is moving north/northeast through dry fuels. Officials say the fire was started by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of SR-87 in the area of Goldfield Ranch. 

One northbound lane of SR-87 (Beeline Highway) will remain blocked at Shea Boulevard while multiple agencies respond to contain the brush fire. Currently, southbound lanes are not affected. Bush Highway is closed in both directions south of SR-87 after the fire jumped the highway at Butcher Jones. 

Evacuations are underway at Saguaro Lake, Butcher Jones, and parts of Goldfield Ranch Estates.

Additional resources have been called in by the state to assist fire suppression efforts. There is no word on containment of the fire.

