FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new brush fire burning east of Fort McDowell Casino has forced closures along SR-87 and Bush Highway Monday evening.
According to AZ State Forestry, the Goldfield Fire has burned 700 acres and is moving north/northeast through dry fuels. Officials say the fire was started by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of SR-87 in the area of Goldfield Ranch.
*SR 87 CLOSURE, please share* SR 87 northbound is CLOSED at Shea Boulevard because of a brush fire near N. Goldfield Ave. at milepost 196. #phxtraffic #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/gPNPPaUgs3— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 10, 2020
One northbound lane of SR-87 (Beeline Highway) will remain blocked at Shea Boulevard while multiple agencies respond to contain the brush fire. Currently, southbound lanes are not affected. Bush Highway is closed in both directions south of SR-87 after the fire jumped the highway at Butcher Jones.
#GoldfieldFire est. at 700 acres. Bush Highway is closed in both directions. Fire jumped Bush Hwy at Butcher Jones. Evacs to Saguaro Lake, Butcher Jones Rec & parts of Goldfield Ranch Estates. A 2nd VLAT, 4 more SEATs & 3 add’l helos ordered. #AZFire #AZForestry @TontoForest pic.twitter.com/L13gXVY2VZ— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) August 11, 2020
Evacuations are underway at Saguaro Lake, Butcher Jones, and parts of Goldfield Ranch Estates.
Additional resources have been called in by the state to assist fire suppression efforts. There is no word on containment of the fire.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as they become available.