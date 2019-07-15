Woodbury Fire

Smoke from the Woodbury Fire this summer created spectacular sunsets. It was the fifth largest wildfire in state history.

 Photo by Anton L. Delgado/News21

ROOSEVELT LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Woodbury Fire is now 100 percent contained, said the Tonto National Forest on Monday.

However, while the fire is contained around the perimeter edge, it is not controlled yet.

According to a Tonto National Forest tweet, smoke and fire is still active trough pockets of unburned vegetation on the inside of the perimeter. 

Last month, the fire grew to 123,827 acres, making it the fifth-largest fire in Arizona history.

In June, for the first time, firefighters allowed journalists to go inside the Woodbury Fire lines to document the destruction. 

Air support played a crucial role in taming this fire. 

