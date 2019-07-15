ROOSEVELT LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Woodbury Fire is now 100 percent contained, said the Tonto National Forest on Monday.
However, while the fire is contained around the perimeter edge, it is not controlled yet.
According to a Tonto National Forest tweet, smoke and fire is still active trough pockets of unburned vegetation on the inside of the perimeter.
IC Trainee John Johanson called #WoodburyFire 100% contained at 7 p.m. Fire is contained around perimeter edge but is NOT controlled. There is smoke/active fire in the interior moving through unburned vegetation. For updates visit https://t.co/X2sC5UgPgH pic.twitter.com/ITYuDECbSr— Tonto NF (@TontoForest) July 16, 2019
Last month, the fire grew to 123,827 acres, making it the fifth-largest fire in Arizona history.
[RELATED: Woodbury Fire now 5th largest fire in AZ history]
In June, for the first time, firefighters allowed journalists to go inside the Woodbury Fire lines to document the destruction.
[WATCH VIDEO: Behind the fire lines of the Woodbury Fire]
Air support played a crucial role in taming this fire.
[RELATED: Air tankers helping firefighters on the ground tame the Woodbury Fire]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.