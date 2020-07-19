GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Thumb Fire has grown 3,800 acres Sunday along the western rim of the Great Thumb Mesa in the Grand Canyon.
The fire was started on July 16 after some monsoon action in the area.
"Located along the western edge of the Great Thumb Mesa, the Thumb Fire is burning in pinon-juniper and brush. Fire managers are actively working to suppress and monitor the Thumb Fire while providing for point protection of identified sensitive natural and cultural resources."
The Grand Canyon National Park had implented a stage 2 fire restriction on July 16:
- All wood burning and charcoal fires are prohibited. This includes campfires, warming fires, and charcoal barbeques.
- Outdoor smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building.
- Restrictions apply to all campgrounds, recreation sites and residential areas including: Phantom Ranch, Cottonwood Campground, Indian Garden Campground and the Colorado River Corridor.
- Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns, and heaters that can be turned on and off, are allowed. These devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.
Fire crews are working on surpressing the fire and continuing to mointor conditions.
If you want to follow updates on the fire, you can here.