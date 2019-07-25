PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It should go without saying the public is supposed to give firefighters their space and not interfere with their work.
This week, a few folks haven’t been using their best judgment, and they’re doing some not so smart things by interfering with the work being down out there.
As hundreds of personnel work round-the-clock to put out the Museum Fire burning north of Flagstaff, something got in the way Wednesday evening bringing operations to a standstill.
The culprit? A drone operated by someone, a non-official, on the ground.
“It’s a huge safety risk and no video, no photo is worth that,” said Tiffany Davila from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
All flight operations, which drop water and flame retardant to put out the fire, had to be moved.
It also put lives at risk and homes in the fire’s path.
Despite the warning, close encounters of the drone kind are on the rise both nationally and here in Arizona. Since last year, there have been more than 100 close calls between drones and manned aircrafts in the state.
Another example of dumb mistakes made this week comes to us via Facebook.
A video shows a person flick their cigarette in the direction of dry bush directly in front of the billowing smoke from the Museum Fire.
“It’s common sense and be respectful. People are out there trying to save property and save lives. They’re working 16 hours a day, 14 days straight with no breaks, meaning no days off, too. Just use caution and be careful,” said Davila.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office ticketed that person who tossed out their cigarette.
Meanwhile, if you have friends in zone places, tell them it’s a federal offense to fly their dry near a wildfire. They could face fines in the thousands of dollars, and their drone could be confiscated.
(2) comments
Did anyone proof-read this? So many spelling and grammatical errors it's astounding! Also ironic that such a poorly-cobbled article is covering humanity at it's dumbest. Proof positive we're all doomed.
Spell check and grammar check would be nice. Last paragraph, would love to know how you - Fly their "DRY" .... Journalism 101
