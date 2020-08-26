APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The U.S. Forest Service says the Superstition Fire, burning in the Tonto National Forest outside Apache Junction, has grown to 4,430 acres as of Wednesday afternoon with no containment.
PHOTOS: Superstition Fire burning near Gold Canyon
A lightning strike initially started the fire on August 20. It then burned for several days in rugged and remote terrain. "The fire managers on the Tonto didn't deem it as a threat at the time," said Brad Widhalm with the Tonto National Forest.
But Tuesday night the fire spread northwest because of winds kicked up by passing thunderstorms.
The fire is now burning on flatter ground, and around 70 firefighters are hoping to make progress on containment, using roads and trails as natural fire breaks.
But there are several challenges. A weak monsoon has left the area very dry, plus with so many fires burning across the west, backup is tough to come by. "This has been one of the craziest years that I've seen and I've been doing this for 20 years. And it just won't stop," Widhalm said. "And we keep getting these storms that produce lightning but very little rain."
Wednesday more resources had been ordered to fight the fire and a "Type 1 Incident Management Team" was on the way to help organize the operation. No evacuations had been issued as of Wednesday afternoon, though there were some road closures in the area. Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area around the fire.