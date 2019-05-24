PHOENIX, (3TV/CBS5) - There are no fire restrictions in place for state and federal lands going into this holiday weekend, but fire officials say don’t let your guard down.
Daisy Mountain Fire Department has battled two brush fires already this month. The trouble spot? The I-17 corridor with plenty of dead weeds and grasses right off the highway.
“It’s prime and ready to burn,” says Brent Fenton, a firefighter with Daisy Mountain Fire Department. “We’re seeing pretty dramatic fire conditions for this early in the year.”
Fenton says drivers can play a major role in preventing brush fires as they head up north for the holiday weekend.
“There’s the cigarette butts, when someone’s pulling a trailer and the chains are dragging, they’ll oftentimes throw sparks which can strike up a fire,” says Fenton.
Despite fire activity within the Valley metro area, it’s a different story for state and federal lands. Officials determined it was safe to head into the holiday weekend without imposing fire restrictions.
“A little change from last year when we were in about stage two [fire restrictons] and closures in about 95-percent of the state,” says Tiffany Davila with State Forestry.
She says the agency considers many factors before making a call on fire restrictions.
“What are the upcoming weather conditions? What’s the summer going to be like? What is the vegetation like?” says Davila. “Don’t get complacent just because we tell you there’s no fire restrictions.”
