MIAMI, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As firefighters continue to battle the Woodbury Fire, they're being helped by a new state-of-the-art drone.
The M-600 Unmanned Aircraft System is not a standard way to fight fires.
[WATCH: Fire crews use state-of-the-art drone to battle wildfires in Arizona]
As the newest gadget used by firefighters within the Bureau of Land Management, the high-flying, high-tech drone can do everything from analyzing the temperature of fires zones, to predicting the spots where flames will spread.
[RELATED: Woodbury Fire now 5th largest fire in AZ history]
"It is the perfect tool for night time operations and small scale tactical burning," said Justin Baxter with Bureau of Land Management.
According to firefighters, the M-600 can literally go the extra mile. In fact, it can travel seven times the distances than older drones, traveling up to 3 miles away from a launching pad.
"We can get depth all night long without exposing our firefighters," said Baxter.
[RELATED: First look at damage behind the fire lines at the Woodbury Fire]
Firefighters say it also has the incredible ability to literally stop flames from spreading by dropping several tiny balls to the ground.
Within seconds, each ball ignites, causing a small fire.
As a result, firefighters can perform backburn operation without personnel stepping foot near the flames.
"Instead of hiking the entire crew into something, maybe we need only a couple guys," said Baxter.
[RELATED: Air tankers helping firefighters on the ground tame the Woodbury Fire]
Only a handful of M-600s exist across the country.
Firefighters say it's a new, unique gadget, helping to battle one of the worst aspects of summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.