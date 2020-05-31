CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews are gaining control of the Ocotillo Fire that is burning in Cave Creek and grew to more than 900 acres. Some of the evacuations orders for the Ocotillo Fire have been lifted.
Locations where the evacuations have been lifted include Rancho Manana and School House Road. Evacuations remain in place for the area north of Spur Cross Road and Grapevine and west of 60th Street and Fleming Springs.
The fire has destroyed 20 structures so far including 8 homes. Initially, 500 homes with a thousand residents were evacuated. Cactus Shadows High School, which is near the fire, has a shelter in place for those who need it.
While 200 firefighters battle the flames, Cave Creek Mayor Ernie Bunch says there is a way the public can help. "You don't have wildfires if you don't have fuel. Just clear stuff away. Protect your property. Every twig you take away is one that doesn't ignite when the fire happens to come."
As the fire is believed to be human-made, the cause is still under investigation. For additional information, go here.