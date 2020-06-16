Bush Fire

Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the human-caused fire began Saturday around 2 p.m., west of SR 87 in the Sugarloaf and Four Peaks Recreation areas. 
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Bush Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest has now scorched more than 64,500 acres, with 0% containment.
People living in Tonto Basin, Punkin Center, Sunflower  and Apache Lake were told to evacuate. But despite those orders, some business owners in the are of the fire have decided to stay put. They say they want to help their community.

The Bush Fire began Saturday afternoon in the Tonto National Forest near the Beeline Highway northeast of Fountain Hills.

