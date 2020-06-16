TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Bush Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest has now scorched more than 64,500 acres, with 0% containment.

+5 Bush Fire jumps to more than 64,500 acres, more families are being evacuated The Bush Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest is now up to more than 64,500 acres, according to the District of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM)

People living in Tonto Basin, Punkin Center, Sunflower and Apache Lake were told to evacuate. But despite those orders, some business owners in the are of the fire have decided to stay put. They say they want to help their community.