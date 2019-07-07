NEAR WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Fire crews battled a brush fire in west of the Valley that winds continued to push.
The Arizona State Forestry said the human-caused inferno called the Smokehouse Fire has burned hundreds of acres near 323rd Avenue and Villa Cassandra Way.
[WATCH: Raw footage of retardant being dropped on Smokehouse Fire]
Burning quickly through desert vegetation, the fire reached 400 acres. It is now 100% contained, according to Arizona State Forestry.
#SmokehouseFire is 100% contained, 400 acres. All resources have been released. The human caused fire started yesterday in #Wittmann. Thank you to all who assisted! #AZForestry #AZFire.— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 9, 2019
State Forestry officials said the fire moved actively through grass and multiple aircraft, hand crews and engines battled the fire so it didn't expand.
No structures were threatened.
Geez, when are these human caused fires going to stop? People today are so stupid, careless unless its their property
