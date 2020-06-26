The Avondale Fire burning in the Gila River bottom has forced 32 homes to evacuate on Friday.

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire that is burning in the Southwest Valley has forced dozens to evacuate on Friday. People in 32 homes have been told to grab their things and leave, according to the Avondale Fire and Medical Department. The Avondale Fire has burned 500 acres since it started around 7 p.m. Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said most of the acreage is due to burnout operations.

People included in the evacuation are those in the area south of Southern Avenue, north of Indian Springs Road, west of 119 Avenue and east of El Mirage. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said an evacuation center hasn't been established yet.

avondale fire

The flames are mostly burning brush in the river bottom.

The smoke could be seen for miles burning near the Gila River bottom at 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road. Viewers sent Arizona's Family pictures that show dark smoke billowing up from the fire. The flames are burning salt cedar brush in the Gila River bottom. 

brush fire

About 200 resources have been assigned to the fire, Arizona Forestry said. So far, no buildings have been damaged. Crews did some air drops to battle the flames before the sun went down. No one has been hurt. It's unclear what sparked the flames.

PHOTOS: Brush fire burning near Gila River in Avondale area

