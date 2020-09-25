CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Sears Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest near Cave Creek has grown to 6,800 acres. The fire has forced the closure of access to Bartlett Lake boat ramps and marina.
Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the Sears Fire began Friday afternoon and is burning in grass and brush near Seven Springs Road and the Sears Kay area.
On Saturday, crews conducted burnout operations on the fire to protect values at risk. Currently, Humboldt Lookout and FAA communication equipment are threatened.
Fire officials have ordered air drops to help fight the fire. Evacuations have been ordered for Camp Creek Summer Homes as a precaution. This closure order will be effective on Saturday and shall remain in effect until further notice. Firefighters are working to protect any buildings in the area. No structures are reported to be damaged.
Access to Bartlett Lake facilities is closed at Cave Creek Road and Bartlett Dam Road and continues along the western shore of Bartlett Lake.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Please avoid the area to allow suppression resources to travel safely to and throughout the incident.