CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A brush fire burning in the Tonto National Forest near Cave Creek reported Friday morning has grown to 800 acres.
Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the fire is burning in grass and brush near Seven Springs Road and the Sears Kay area.
Fire officials have ordered air drops to help fight the fire. Evacuations have been ordered for Camp Creek Summer Homes as a precaution. Firefighters are working to protect any buildings in the area. No structures damaged.
Sears Fire burning on Cave Creek RD. 450 acres, near FS Road 24 and Sears Kay area. Engines and aircraft on scene. Please avoid the area. Camp Creek Summer Homes evacuated as precaution as FF's provide structure protection. No structures damaged. https://t.co/1UDDFoz3Tf pic.twitter.com/kMDW7JRhse— Tonto NF (@TontoForest) September 25, 2020
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Please avoid the area to allow suppression resources to travel safely to and throughout the incident.