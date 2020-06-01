SUPERSTITION WILDERNESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Sawtooth Fire in the Superstition Mountains has burned 21,145 acres and forced nearby residents to leave their homes.

Officials say a preliminary "GO notification" was sent on Monday for residents in northeast Queen Valley. The order only affects people living along Silver King Road and Williams Road. Firefighters plan to start back-burning operations in the area. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is handling notifying residents and will be keeping a close eye on the situation in case more evacuations become necessary.

Crews are fighting the wildfire by air and on the ground just two miles northeast of the Peralta Trailhead in the Tonto National Forest. Officials say lightning-caused the blaze on Sunday, and there are now at least 300 firefighters working it.

Residents in the Elephant Butte, Hardt Tank, and Angel Basin communities were evacuated Monday morning. Evacuees can go to the Queen Valley Community Center.

The Sawtooth Fire is just 8% contained and is burning grass and brush. It is located within the Woodbury Fire scar. The Woodbury Fire, a human-cause fire that started on June 8, 2019, burned nearly 124,000 acres, making it the fifth-largest fire in Arizona history.