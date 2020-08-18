GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire burning near Roosevelt Lake has burned thousands of acres and has also knocked out an SRP power line, causing the utility company to ask its customers to conserve electricity.
According to the Tonto National Forest Service's Facebook page, the Salt Fire was lightning caused and is about 2,762 acres in size with zero percent containment.
One of our viewers shared images of the fire with us on our Arizona's Weather Authority Facebook page.
PHOTOS: Salt Fire burning near Roosevelt Lake
The Salt Fire is burning near Roosevelt Lake north of Globe on the Tonto National Forest. More information here.
State Route 188 was closed in both directions between mileposts 225 and 231 due to the fire. And State Route 288 was closed in both directions between mileposts 258 and 262.ADOT advised drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.
*CLOSURES* *PLEASE SHARE*State Route 188 is CLOSED in both directions between mileposts 225 and 231.State Route 288 is CLOSED in both directions between mileposts 258 and 262.This is due to the Salt Fire.Expect delays and seek alternate routes.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/KbBoahMdwc— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 19, 2020
Tonto National Forest says at this time, there are 3 structures threatened, but there not currently any community evacuations in effect. Firefighters have been working to protect the threatened structures, mining property, and power lines.
However, the Salt Fire has caused a large, eastern Arizona transmission line to go out of service. This line brings energy to many Valley-based SRP customers.
The balance of SRP’s system is currently operating normally, however, the loss of this transmission line could result in SRP not having sufficient power to meet high customer demand during record-hot temperatures.
SRP is attempting to secure additional energy capacity to replace the impacted transmission line, however high demand for energy across the western U.S. has resulted in limited available supplies.
At this time it is unknown when SRP will be able to reenergize the impacted transmission line without additional service outages due to smoke and the unpredictability of the wildfire, as well as limited available resources to fight the fire.
To avoid potential rotating outages, SRP is asking its customers to reduce their energy use today from 3 to 9 p.m. Rotating outages happen when energy capacity does not meet customer energy demand. APS had already asked customers to do the same on Monday and Tuesday, due to the heat wave.
Smoke from the Salt Fire burning near Roosevelt Lake is threatening power lines that bring energy to the Valley. To ensure there is enough power, we are asking our customers to reduce their electricity use from 3-9 p.m. https://t.co/6YFVLzDcqJ— Salt River Project (@SRPconnect) August 19, 2020