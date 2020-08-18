An Arizona's Family viewer, Bailey Smith, shared with us video of the Salt Fire that is burning near Roosevelt Lake.

GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A brush fire burning near Roosevelt Lake is prompting road closures in the area.

We were told about the Salt Fire on Tuesday evening. One of our viewers shared images of the fire with us on our Arizona's Weather Authority Facebook page.
Salt Fire

State Route 188 is closed in both directions between mileposts 225 and 231 due to the fire. And State Route 288 is closed in both directions between mileposts 258 and 262.

ADOT advises drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

 

