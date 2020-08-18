GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A brush fire burning near Roosevelt Lake is prompting road closures in the area.
State Route 188 is closed in both directions between mileposts 225 and 231 due to the fire. And State Route 288 is closed in both directions between mileposts 258 and 262.
ADOT advises drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.
