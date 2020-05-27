CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some people in Yavapai County have been evacuated due to a wildfire burning near Congress.
Firefighters were called out to the Ranch Fire on Wednesday afternoon. It's burning about 9 miles northwest of Congress and the flames have scorched about 100 acres. Two buildings have been destroyed and five others are threatened, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says eight people have been evacuated in the Ox Ranch area near Date Creek.
Crews are battling the fire from the air and the ground. Investigators say the fire is human-caused but didn't say how.