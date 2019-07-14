PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Sunday afternoon, firefighters were occupied tracking smoke throughout the Prescott National Forest, the forest service reported.
According to Prescott National Forest public affairs officer Debbie Maneely, the 100-acre Castle Creek Fire burning about six miles east of the Crown King area in the Castle Creek Wilderness. It is currently monitored by fire crews.
Smoke from the fire could be visible I-17, Dewey, Mayer and Prescott Valley, added Maneely. No structures or lives are threatened by the fire at this time.
In fact, Maneely claims the monsoon thunderstorms crossing over some of the areas is advantageous to handling the fire.
"The fire's location, conditions on the ground, and weather, including predicted monsoonal moisture is providing the opportunity to use this natural ignition to restore fire to the landscape and achieve multiple resource benefit: including improving forest health and habitat diversity," said Maneely in a release.
Another fire coined the Cellar Fire, is burning four miles northeast of Wagoner. Single-engine air tankers are in use to stall the expansion of this 5-acre fire. On the southeast corner of the forest, fire crews are responding to this fire.
