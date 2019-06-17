APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Woodbury Fire has been burning for more than a week now, with more than 700 firefighters battling the flames northwest of Superior.
Officials believed this is human-caused.
[WATCH: Pinal County warns about possible fire donation scam]
Fire crews say they are allowing it to burn until it reaches their containment lines.
[RELATED: Woodbury Fire grows to 37,365 acres, another community meeting planned]
They say they are confident they can keep the flames away from Superior, Gold Canyon and Apache Junction.
But Pinal County is issuing a warning if you want to help those fire crews out.
Cases of water and Gatorade are starting to stack up at the Lost Dutchman Realty Office in Apache Junction.
They've been helping fundraise as several fires are burning in the region.
But it seems somebody may be trying to capitalize on the good nature of others.
[RELATED: Gold Canyon and Apache Junction residents may see more smoke from Woodbury Fire]
"So when there's chaos, there will be somebody there trying to take advantage of that," said Pinal County spokesman Joe Pyritz.
Pyritz says someone has been going door-to-door and making phone calls asking for donations to help Forest Service fire crews.
Except, he explains, federally funded fire crews aren't allowed to take donations.
"The federal government has plenty of supplies for these people. When you go up to the fire camp, it's like a major city up there, believe it or not," said Pyritz.
So he says where the mystery caller was taking the money is very questionable.
"If they get a phone call saying, 'We want to give money to the firefighters,' shy away from that," said Pyritz. "We want to make sure people know that when they give money to something like that, make sure it's a reputable organization."
But help is still welcomed at the local level. Volunteers run many smaller rural fire stations and supplies are always needed.
The United Way of Pinal County will disperse the supplies collected at the real estate office to smaller fire departments like Oracle, Superior and Queen Valley as they need it.
"I'm amazed with our community. I mean I've been here pretty much the last five days, and it just keeps coming. It's water, Gatorade, snacks. I think we're sitting at like 15 pallets of water," said Braden Biggs with the United Way of Pinal County.
He says people can donate to their community water drives online, as well as give to the emergency management fund here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.