PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire that started in the area of Cave Creek Road in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon is officially out, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Fire crews spent most of the night extinguishing hot spots and mopping up traces of the fire.
Black smoke and bright orange flames moved dangerously close to Cave Creek and Jomax road, and could be seen for miles.
"We saw flames shooting into the air as the trees would catch fire," one resident told Arizona's Family. "You could see it from Cave Creek Road."
It took hours, and crews from multiple cities to get this third-alarm fire under control.
Fire officials said the fire, coined the Jomax Fire, began after 2:30 p.m. close to a remote control airplane field in the area of Cave Creek and Jomax roads where Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said his crew was set up.
Phoenix FD reported someone at the scene saying their small control airplane crashed and caused the fire.
"There is an identified field to fly remote controlled planes," says McDade. "The plane crashed in the field, erupted into flames and now we have a large brush fire up here in the north east portion of the Valley."
When crews arrived to the fast-moving fire, it was already at ten acres. Right now, according to the Arizona State Forestry, the estimate is 1,145 acres with 80% containment. State Wildland and Scottsdale fire crews were dispatched to help Phoenix FD with the blaze.
Due to more accurate mapping, the #JomaxFire is 1,145 acres. Crews have it 80% contained w/full containment expected by end of day today. #CaveCreek Road at #DoveValley Pkwy remains closed due to guardrail damage & crews still working off the road. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/4B3Gr6SByV— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 8, 2019
The fire jumped Sonoran Parkway and was up against Cave Creek Road. Officials closed Cave Creek Road, north of Jomax Road, in order to work the incident. The roads remained closed for hours. As winds picked up, flames jumped Cave Creek Road, moving east and then south.
Countless drivers pulled over to take pictures and videos. Many of the on-lookers were residents of nearby neighborhoods worried the blaze was a little too close to home.
"We just wanted to make sure it wasn't moving towards our house. We saw it from Desert Ridge mall, and came over to see how close it was to our house," said one couple to Arizona's Family.
Brush trucks and hand lines were used to get in front of this fire.
Arizona State Forestry said crews made advancements while battling the fire. Within hours the fire was contained.
UPDATE - #JomaxFire est. at 200 acres, but crews making good progress & secured head of the fire. Forward progress has been minimized & crews are working on full containment. There are road closures in the area of the fire - near Cave Creek & Jomax Roads. #AZForestry #AZFire— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 8, 2019
No structures were threatened. No evacuations were made. Despite this, today's fire comes with a warning from the fire department.
"It's so volatile right now. The desert. All it wants to do is burn," says McDade. "We have the perfect mixture for these fires and they're dangerous, and this is a big one."
How many toy dummies died in the plane wreck. [tongue]
Dang, you beat me to it. I was wondering about on board casualties myself.
All these fires just makes me think about the obnoxious talking-head weathermen and weatherwomen on the tube giving us that toothy smile and telling us, while we were getting the above average rain fall this year, that "we need the moisture." Well here’s a wakeup call, greater than average rain fall equals greater than average brush growth and in turn a far more severe fire season.
True, however the problem is we have a month or two of above average moisture than nothing for 4-6 months. During that time everything dries out and becomes kindling. We need the rain, but we need the rain continuous throughout the year.
