PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire started in the Cave Creek area of Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, reported the Phoenix Fire Department.
The fire is running through a wash in an area to the west of Cave Creek Road, south of Sonoran Parkway.
Capt. Rob McDade, with the Phoenix Fire Department, says his crew is set up at Cave Creek and Jomax roads.
This fire is classified as a second alarm fire and it is moving north and west. It has reached more than 30 acres.
Brush trucks and hand lines are being used to get in front of this fire. Fire crews are trying to keep this fire in the wash so it does not reach Sonoran Parkway.
No structures are threatened at this time.
