PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire that started in the area of Cave Creek Road in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon is officially under control, reported the Phoenix Fire Department.
Fire crews will be extinguishing hot spots and mopping up traces of the fire.
Fire officials said the flames began after 2:30 p.m. close to a remote control airplane field in the area of Cave Creek and Jomax roads where Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said his crew was set up.
[WATCH: On the scene of big Phoenix brush fire near Cave Creek Road]
Phoenix FD reported someone at the scene saying their small control airplane crashed and caused the fire.
When crews arrived at the fire, it was already at ten acres. Right now, the estimate is 300 acres. It was classified as a second alarm fire. State Wildland and Scottsdale fire crews were dispatched to help Phoenix FD with this fire.
[RAW VIDEO of more than 30-acre brush fire in Phoenix's Cave Creek area]
The fire has jumped Sonoran Parkway and was up against Cave Creek Road. Officials closed Cave Creek Road, north of Jomax Road, in order to work the incident.
Brush trucks and hand lines were used to get in front of this fire.
Coining the brush fire as the Jomax Fire, Arizona State Forestry said crews made advancements while battling the fire.
UPDATE - #JomaxFire est. at 200 acres, but crews making good progress & secured head of the fire. Forward progress has been minimized & crews are working on full containment. There are road closures in the area of the fire - near Cave Creek & Jomax Roads. #AZForestry #AZFire— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 8, 2019
No structures were threatened. No evacuations were made.
(2) comments
How many toy dummies died in the plane wreck. [tongue]
All these fires just makes me think about the obnoxious talking-head weathermen and weatherwomen on the tube giving us that toothy smile and telling us, while we were getting the above average rain fall this year, that "we need the moisture." Well here’s a wakeup call, greater than average rain fall equals greater than average brush growth and in turn a far more severe fire season.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.