ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire named the Abrams Fire started in Anthem on Monday afternoon.
It began in the area of Mountain Road and Teresa Lane, near I-17.
Around 3:15 p.m., fire crews were sent to the fire that was reportedly two acres. It grew to roughly 25 acres.
Phoenix and Daisy Mountain fire crews worked on extinguishing the second alarm fire. With the quickness, they used brush trucks and personnel to shield nearby homes from the flames.
From a distance, a dark cloud of heavy smoke appeared to be coming from the fire.
Eventually, fire crews successfully contained the fire and stopped it from spreading to homes in the area. Hotspots are currently being extinguished. Crews will be out for a while to make sure all hotspots are gone.
No one was hurt during this incident. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
(1) comment
Yeah...so, I named this one the Abrams fire. You see, Zachary McMasters of Beaver Creek was the proprietor of a mining company that employed a Morris Abrams who owned a half-acre southwest of the gas line road that runs to the north of Lake Pleasant which is west of Anthem so it made things appropriate with the fire naming.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.