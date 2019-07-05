AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Fire crews working a brush fire in Avondale have discovered a person's body in the burnt out area Friday.
Avondale police say detectives are on scene in the Agua Fria river bottom near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street in Avondale where the body was found in the burnt area.
The Agua Fria Fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday and grew overnight.
Firefighters stopped the forward progress Friday afternoon after the fire raged out of control in the early morning hours. Fire investigators estimate the size at 150 acres.
[VIDEO: Brush fire burns near I-10 in Avondale]
The flames were visible from the ADOT cameras in the area.
[RELATED: Gila 35 Fire burns near ISM Raceway in Avondale]
This was the second brush fire that occurred in the area in the last day.
Fire crews are also battling the Gila 35 Fire, which is located near the ISM Raceway in Avondale.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.