BAGDAD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued evacuations for the Bagdad area due to a wildfire on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said they were told about the fire around 2:45 p.m. The wildfire, now called the Park Fire, is burning in the neighborhood of Lindahl, Navaho and east Park drives. About 60 acres have been scorched.

Per @YavapaiSheriff - this is the evacuation area due to #ParkFire in #Bagdad. Fire is estimated at 20-40 acres. #AZForestry has launched heavy aircraft to assist crews on the ground. #AZFire @yavapaicounty pic.twitter.com/Lw59S3KX7a — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 22, 2020

YCSO sent out a Code Red "Go" message to people who live in the area and about 150 homes were evacuated. Just after 7:30 p.m., the evacuations were lifted.

Evacuations have been lifted on the #ParkFire in #Bagdad. Fire est. 60 acres & cooler temps are helping slow fire spread & activity. Firefighters making progress with containment efforts. #AZFire #AZForestry #YavapaiCounty — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 22, 2020

Fire crews are working on the ground to put out the fire and officials said there was a successful air tanker drop. Fire crews believe the fire activity should decrease after sunset. About 75 firefighters are assigned to the blaze. Cooler temperatures are helping slow the spread and crews are making progress in containing the fire.

UPDATE to #ParkFire - 55 acres, 150 homes evacuated. Per #AZForestry IC, tanker drop successful & fire should lay down after sunset - decreasing fire activity. Roughly 75 fire personnel assigned #Bagdad #YavapaiCounty #AZFire — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 22, 2020

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. An investigation is underway. Bagdad is about 90 minutes west of Prescott.