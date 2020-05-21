ycso fire

The fire is burning near Bagdad.

 (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

BAGDAD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued evacuations for the Bagdad area due to a wildfire on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said they were told about the fire around 2:45 p.m. The wildfire, now called the Park Fire, is burning in the neighborhood of Lindahl, Navaho and east Park drives. About 60 acres have been scorched.

YCSO sent out a Code Red "Go" message to people who live in the area and about 150 homes were evacuated. Just after 7:30 p.m., the evacuations were lifted. 

 Fire crews are working on the ground to put out the fire and officials said there was a successful air tanker drop. Fire crews believe the fire activity should decrease after sunset. About 75 firefighters are assigned to the blaze. Cooler temperatures are helping slow the spread and crews are making progress in containing the fire.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. An investigation is underway. Bagdad is about 90 minutes west of Prescott.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you