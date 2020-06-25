WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A wildfire that broke out 20 miles east of Wittmann, Arizona, has been fully contained.

The brush fire burned 550 acres and destroyed five structures. Some residents who live near the area of 299th Avenue and Painted Wagon Road had been put on "SET" mode, and were prepared to evacuate. Now, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has told those residents they could go back into ""READY" mode, meaning residents will not likely be evacuated.

Crews fought the fire by ground and by air. The Department of Forestry and Fire Management shared some video of a water scooper in action. The plane flew over the burning brush, dropping water on the fire, which had moved quickly across the dry desert.

Wittmann is located northwest of Phoenix.

 

