FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Museum Fire burning two miles north of Flagstaff is now 12 percent contained.
With thunderstorms in the forecast, the burn scar could see quite a bit of rainfall over the next few days, and that means the risk of flash flooding.
[WATCH: Officials tell Flagstaff community to prep for flash floods after Museum Fire]
“We realized it was serious and we got everything out," said Flagstaff resident Jim David.
With evacuations now lifted, David was able to return to his home on Wednesday.
However, he's still set to leave again in the event of flash flooding.
"The flash flooding here that we had in the two previous fires has been devastating," said David.
Smoke from the 1,900-acre fire is still visible in the mountains. Rain and storm clouds intertwine with the smoke.
After a wildfire comes through, it sears the ground so the water runs right off. With nowhere to go but downhill, flash flooding is possible.
“It's a two-sided coin. We want the moisture. We want the rain. But, along with the rain comes strong winds that might make the fire activity erratic," said Brian Klimowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Flagstaff. "And the rain, of course, helps suppress the fire, but it brings the risk of flash flooding."
On Wednesday, the mountains north of Flagstaff saw nearly two inches of rain.
That evening, officials held a community meeting to discuss the very real possibility of a flash flood.
"it's been a long couple of days, and those days are not over yet," said Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans.
Officials say they've mapped out the areas a flood could run and are preparing neighbors for what to do next.
“They need to know where the hazard is. They need to know where a safe place is. They need to know the weather on a day-to-day and an hourly basis. They need to be alert on what's going on in the mountain so they can take the action they need to be safe," said Klimowski.
Officials say they'll be using Coconino County’s emergency alert system to let people know if a flood is imminent.
They are asking people to sign up for those alerts Coconino.az.gov/ready
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.