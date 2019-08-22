Museum Fire

The Museum Fire broke out on July 21.

 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) — Fighting a wildfire that burned a northern Arizona mountain pass and dealing with its aftermath is expected to cost more than $12 million.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Thursday that the U.S. Forest Service estimates it has spent about $9 million on efforts to stop the Museum Fire in the Coconino National Forest in Flagstaff.

[READ MORE: Museum Fire]

The fire sparked on July 21 and was declared fully contained on Aug. 15. The cause is not yet known.

Coconino County is expecting to spend about $1.4 million and the Burn Area Emergency Response team expects a $2 million bill.

[MORE: Arizona Wildfires]

County Public Works Director Lucinda Andreani says the county’s cost has been for flood mitigation, including obtaining and installing sandbags and barriers in the area.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you