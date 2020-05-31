CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Ocotillo Fire that has been burning in Cave Creek since Saturday afternoon is now 100% contained at about 980 acres, according Arizona State Forestry.
Fire officials had anticipated that full containment would not happen until closer to the end of the week.
All of the remaining evacuation orders have been lifted. Fire officials were asking residents to be careful when returning home because "there are still engines patrolling throughout the burn area monitoring for hot spots."
The fire has destroyed 20 structures, including eight homes, and an iconic Cave Creek business. Initially, 500 homes with 1,000 residents were evacuated.
Johnny Ringo, the owner of Carefree Adventures said the community came together in an amazing way to help each other. "This community is one of the best communities to live [in]," he said. "We all pulled together. We saved all the livestock. Everybody knew what to do and where to go. We got it done. I’m so proud of Cave Creek ….”
While 200 firefighters battled the flames, Cave Creek Mayor Ernie Bunch said there is a way the public can help fire crews. "You don't have wildfires if you don't have fuel. Just clear stuff away. Protect your property. Every twig you take away is one that doesn't ignite when the fire happens to come."
Although the fire is believed to be human-caused, the source is still under investigation. For additional information, go here.