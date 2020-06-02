TOP OF THE WORLD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire started burning northeast of Superior on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Arizona State Forestry, the Oak Flat Fire is currently two acres and forward progress has been stopped near Top of the World. As of 1:45 p.m., two unknown structures have been destroyed.
US 60 was closed in the area for a short period of time but have since reopened with traffic being alternated in the westbound lanes. Check traffic conditions here.
