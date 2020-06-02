TOP OF THE WORLD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire started burning northeast of Superior on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Arizona State Forestry, the Oak Flat Fire is currently 2 acres and forward progress has been stopped near Top of the World. As of 1:45 p.m., two unknown structures have been destroyed.
US 60 was closed in the area for a short period of time but have since reopened with traffic being alternated in the westbound lanes. Check traffic conditions here.
