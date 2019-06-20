PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Due to the high level of fire activity recently, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will implement restrictions beginning Friday on state lands.
Starting at 8 a.m., Stage I fire restrictions will take effect on state-owned and managed lands in Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, and Yuma Counties. Restrictions will take place in Mohave County, south of the Colorado River as well.
Stage I restrictions include a ban on using a fire, campfire, a chorcoal, coal or wood store outside of a developed campsite or picnic area.
Smoking is banned unless it's inside an enclosed vehicle or building.
State Parks will remain open with fire restrictions in place.
Officials didn't say when the restrictions will end.
For fire restriction information go to http://firerestrictions.us/az/.
