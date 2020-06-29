WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wildfire burning on the Navajo Nation has caused some road closures and evacuations in the area.
The Navajo Area Bureau of Indian Affairs says the lightning-caused fire, named Wood Springs 2, started Sunday evening. It has grown to 5,816 acres and there is 0% containment.
WOOD SPRINGS TWO WILDFIRE UPDATE 06.29.20Since this video was pre-recorded, we have learned that the wildfire has grown to over 5,000 acres. https://t.co/Fq5jq9pdKz— Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) June 30, 2020
BIA Fire says the wildfire started three miles east of Wood Springs, Arizona. Navajo Route 7 is closed from Sawmill to Chinle and Wood Springs and Navajo Route 26 between Nazlini and Sawmill are closed. Residents in the area have been evacuated.
“All residents in the area must be very cautious and we ask that everyone cooperate with the emergency responders, especially if you are asked to evacuate from your residence. We are working with the BIA and chapters to provide relief and places of shelter for displaced residents. We must also remain diligent and mindful of the risks posed by COVID-19 as we address this wildfire. Please continue to pray for our Nation and our first responders,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Over the weekend, the area of Wood Springs experienced high winds which led to the growth of the wildfire.
“This is a very serious situation. The high winds are making response efforts very challenging at this point. The Office of the President and Vice President is in close communication with the Navajo Area BIA Fire Management and others as this wildfire progresses. To all the families in the areas of Kin Dah Lichíí, Nazlini, Wood Springs, and Sawmill, please remain alert and please continue to pray for our communities,” stated Vice President Lizer.
Fire crews are continuing to work on containing the fire. Officials have set up an Incident Command Center at the Ganado Pavilion and will create more if needed.