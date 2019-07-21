FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Fire crews are battling a new fire north of Flagstaff.
The "Museum Fire", located just two miles north of Flagstaff, was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday and so far has burned 400 acres.
According to the Coconino National Forest, firefighters are responding with ground crews, engines, helicopters, fixed wing and attack aircraft.
The Coconino County Emergency Management has issued an evacuation order for the recreational areas of Forest Road 420 to Highway 89 (Mount Elden Lookout) and Schultz Pass Road.
#museumfire update: An evacuation notice has been issued for recreational areas of Forest Rd. 420 to Hwy 89 (Mount Elden Lookout) and Schultz Pass Rd. to private land. A pre-evacuation notice has also been issued for the area of Forest Rd. 420 to Friedlein Prairie. pic.twitter.com/4pHSAjVxhJ— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) July 21, 2019
Coconino National Forest added that smoke is visible from Flagstaff and nearby communities.
Forest officials are urging the public to use extreme caution when driving on U.S. Highways 180 and 89 north of Flagstaff as firefighting vehicles will be responding to the area.
Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statement after being briefed on the fire.
“Our office is in close contact with emergency officials as they work to contain the Museum Fire. My thoughts and prayers are with the firefighters and first responders working to protect Arizonans, their pets and their property. Thank you for your dedicated efforts. We will continue to monitor the situation and deploy additional resources as necessary. Arizonans and visitors in the area should be ready to respond to any evacuation notices.” - Governor Doug Ducey
We're in close contact with emergency officials as they work to contain the Museum Fire. Thank you to the firefighters and first responders working to protect Arizonans, their pets and their property. #AZFire #MuseumFire https://t.co/Xq3hYcyj6P— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 22, 2019
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
#MuseumFire Coconino County Emergency Management latest news release: "An evacuation notice has been issued for..." (see image attached) pic.twitter.com/2TFkVeKQEw— Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) July 21, 2019
#MuseumFire north of Flagstaff. First reported at 5 acres, but growing. Firefighting resources on scene include multiple engines, crews, helicopters, fixed wing aircraft and nearly 100 personnel. More info will be posted here as updates are received. pic.twitter.com/CZ7i3bq1Z5— Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) July 21, 2019
