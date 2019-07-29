FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Fire officials say the Museum Fire burning near Flagstaff is now 61% contained.
That figure released Sunday night is up from 35% Saturday.
Fire officials say the blaze has scorched more than 3 square miles in the Coconino National Forest in Flagstaff since it started on July 21.
[RELATED: Officials prepare Flagstaff community for flash flooding after Museum Fire]
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Quick facts about Museum Fire:
Current evacuations: The recreational areas of Forest Road 420 to Highway 89 (Mount Elden Lookout) and Schultz Pass Road.
Acres: Approx. 1,961
Location: 1 mile north of Flagstaff
Started: July 21, 2019
Current resources: Seven engines, four fuels hand crews, three Interagency Hotshot Crews, three Type-1 helicopters, two Type-III helicopters, four heavy fixed wing aircraft, four single engine air tankers, an air attack aircraft, three lead aircraft, a very large air tanker (VLAT), six patrols, and miscellaneous overhead personnel. Total personnel: approximately 622.
Additional resources ordered: 10 Hotshot crews, 20 engines, six dozers, four water tenders
Predicted smoke impacts: Significant smoke will impact the Flagstaff area and communities east of Flagstaff. Smoke will settle in low lying areas of Flagstaff and surrounding areas during the cooler hours and lift as the day warms up.
Current closures: Little Elden Spring Campground, various trails within the fire area, and a portion of the Arizona Trail within the fire area, which will be rerouted as needed.
Shelter: Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ.
Pet shelter: Coconino Humane Association, located off 4th Street and Butler
Authorities say smoldering fire on the steep slopes west of Oldham Park and Little Elden Mountain continues to challenge firefighters.
A federal team began collecting data Friday to analyze the soil and come up with ways to minimize flooding.
[MORE: Some evacuations lifted in Museum Fire area near Flagstaff]
More than 26,000 sandbags have been filled as part of the preparation for possible floodwaters.
More sandbags have been made available for residents.
[RELATED: Coconino Humane Association in Flagstaff helps pets impacted by Museum Fire]
The pre-filled distribution location at Coconino High School will close on the morning of July 29 and be moved to a dirt lot north of the Coconino County Health and Human Services building at 8 a.m.
[MORE: Museum Fire: Gov. Ducey declares state of emergency in Coconino County]
Self-fill sandbags are still available at Joel Montalvo Little League Field at the corner of Spruce Street and First Avenue and at Aztec Street near Frances Short Pond.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.