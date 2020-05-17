PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A human-caused wildfire that has grown to about 1,500 acres in Cave Creek sparked the evacuation of dozens of homes, the Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department said early Monday morning. Paul Schickel, the department's spokesman, said windy weather expected today and tomorrow are a major concern.
According to Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire is about 20% contained. She explained that about 50 homes in the Cahava Ranch Road area were evacuated Sunday night. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, which is handling the evacuations, about 130 homes have been evacuated.
► Aerial look at East Desert Fire burning near Cave Creek
"Nobody will be allowed back into that area for quite some time," she said. "We don't have a time frame as to when people will be allowed back into that area."
The Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that residents who live east of 24th Street and north of Carefree Highway need to be ready to evacuate.
Residents in the Daisy Mountain Fire District WEST of 24th Street do NOT need to prepare for evacuation. Per @CaveCreek_AZ, residents who live EAST of 24th Street and North of Carefree Highway should prepare to evacuate. https://t.co/ikKYBdr4tV— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) May 18, 2020
► East Desert Fire forces evacuations near Cave Creek, 1,500 acres burned
Schickel said the fire finally quieted down at about 3 a.m., but it is expected to flare back up as the day goes on.
"We're anticipating a lot of wind tomorrow," he said. "We think that's going to drive the fire quite a bit, and we think that's really going to be our challenge."
To try and get ahead of it, four large air tankers started making runs at 9 a.m. There also will be helicopters in the air.
And there goes the first of the morning. #EastDesertFire pic.twitter.com/9S2S2SNvN1— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 18, 2020
East Desert Fire burning near Cave Creek started on Sunday, May 17
The East Desert Fire burning near Cave Creek is a human-caused wildfire that sparked at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020. It's not clear if it was started on purpose or by accident.
"Our main concern right now is we're protecting the residents. We're getting them out," Schickel said. "Our second concern is protecting their property."
At this point, no homes have been lost and no injuries reported.
"I think everbody's a little panicked with the uncertainty that comes with a fire like this," Cave Creek Mayor Ernie Bunch said Monday morning. "We've got a tremendous amount of brush out there. We pride ourselves on the beauty of the Upper Sonoran Desert and we're losing an awful lot of that now."
Like the weather, that tremendous amount of brush" is creating challenges for firefighters.
"We've got a lot of fuel -- more than we've ever seen before," Schickel said. "We're estimating [that we have] 600 times more brush than at this same time last year."
Combine the amount of fuel with the expected whipping winds, and it's bad news for firefighters.
"The fire is burning in light, continuous fuels of grass and shrub and other desert vegetation," fire managers explained online. "When fuels are in direct alignment with the wind, fire activity will increase greatly."
The East Desert Fire started burning in north Phoenix, near 24th Street and Joy Ranch Road early Sunday afternoon, according to Arizona State Forestry officials.
The fire quickly exploded to around 1,000 acres. Officials say that wind is pushing the fire through dry vegetation. When the fire was first reported, it was only at 5 to 8 acres.
Crews from Arizona State Forestry and the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department have been at the scene battling the flames. They are advising people to stay out of the area.
A state fire investigator confirmed the fire is human-caused, but it's not clear whether it was intentional or accidental. While crews are trying to extinguish the blaze, air support is also helping fight the flames from above.
By Sunday night, the fire had started moving east and northeast toward Cahava Springs in Cave Creek. Six hotshot crews have been added to this mission. There are 10 engines and aircraft also on standby for Monday morning. Some 400 firefighters are assigned to the East Desert Fire, according to fire managers.
The Red Cross initially opened its emergency evacuation center at Cave Creek Town Hall, but they have since moved it to the main gym at Cactus Shadows High School (5802 E. Dove Valley Road).
Update: The Emergency Evacuation Center for the East Desert Fire has been moved to the main gym at the Cactus Shadows High School (5802 E. Dove Valley Road, Cave Creek AZ 85331) Please bring a mask and except appropriate social distancing. #redcross pic.twitter.com/ncAs4M0XvM— Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) May 18, 2020