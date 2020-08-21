NEAR FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Ground crews and air tankers are on their way to fight a lightning-sparked fire in the McDowell Mountain Regional Park north of Fountain Hills. The fire started Thursday night as a strong monsoon storm swept through the area.

Aerial video showed a jogger among the flames apparently trying to create a fire break.

According to fire managers, the McDowell Fire settled a bit overnight because of cooler temperatures and increased humidity, but they expect it to get more active as the day heats up. Already at about 200 acres, the fire is chewing through grass, brush, and other desert vegetation.

“There are a number of values at risk, including primary structures, communications towers, the preserve, and utility lines,” according to the incident management page. “There are no structures threatened at this time and no evacuations, but residents always need to stay alert and be ready to evacuate within a moment’s notice.”

The park is closed because of the fire.

Fire managers say they’re concerned about extended hot temperatures and the possibility of dry lightning with evening thunderstorms.